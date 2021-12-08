Advertisement

Weyauwega-Fremont schools closed Wednesday after police find images of student with handgun

School lockdown generic photo.
School lockdown generic photo.(wcax)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WBAY) - Weyauwega-Fremont School District is closed Wednesday after officers discovered images of a student with a handgun and students found a threatening note.

Action 2 News received a statement from the district on the investigation Wednesday morning.

“Local Law Enforcement worked overnight on the situation and was able to minimize the threat. Images of a student with a handgun had surfaced. As a result of the investigation, law enforcement has a suspect in custody, pending charges,” reads a statement from the district.

The situation started Tuesday when students found a note with threatening images in a high school classroom.

“The note had threatening images non-specific to any person or school building,” reads a letter from the district.

District Administrator Phillip Tubbs says staff are working with local law enforcement. Tubbs says the district takes every threat seriously.

Initially, the district planned on having increased police presence at school Wednesday, but decided to cancel classes during the investigation into the images of the student with a handgun.

The district says classes are set to resume Thursday with increased law enforcement.

