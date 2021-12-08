TWO ROUNDS OF ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED

We’re about to get into a messy stretch of weather before the pattern settles down next week. The first of two weathermakers will bring us light snow on Thursday. A trace to 2″ of snow will be possible for much of Northeast Wisconsin. Then, a more powerful system takes aim at the area for Friday and Saturday.

That time period is now a First Alert Weather Day with treacherous travel developing. Thursday’s snow will end by the evening, and we’ll see lull through the first half of the day Friday. Snow should develop Friday afternoon and continue into Saturday morning. This storm has the potential to bring most of the area at least 3-6″ of snowfall, with higher totals possible in spots. To the SOUTHEAST of the Fox Valley, totals could be lower due to mixed precipitation.

We still need to sort out some of the finer details with this system, but as it stands now... the heaviest snowfall associated with it likely falls across central and northeastern Wisconsin. Keep informed as it approaches. In addition to slippery roads from the snow, a strong west wind could cause the snow to drift leading to even more hazardous travel.

As far as temperatures go, in the short-term our lows tonight occur before midnight with temperatures slowly rising early Thursday morning. Highs with the light snow falling on Thursday should reach the lower to middle 30s. Highs will stay in that range through the weekend with warmer conditions expected next week.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: S 10-20+ MPH

FRIDAY: N/E 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Late flurries possible. LOW: 15 (rising after midnight)

THURSDAY: Light snow... Trace to 2″ totals for most. Milder, but blustery. HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Afternoon snow develops, heavy at times. A wintry mix possible SOUTHEAST. Wind picks up late, hazardous travel expected. HIGH: 33 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Early snow... Final totals around 3-6″ in most areas, locally up to 9″. Blustery with afternoon sun. HIGH: 33 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: Sun and high clouds. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with less wind. HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning milder. HIGH: 42 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with spotty rain showers possible. Mild for mid-December. HIGH: 50

