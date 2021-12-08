Three children hurt at Waukesha Christmas parade remain hospitalized

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Three children injured at the Waukesha Christmas Parade remain hospitalized.

Children’s Wisconsin said Tuesday the children are receiving care and rehabilitation at the Milwaukee hospital. They are in fair condition.

Two other children were released from the hospital Dec. 2 and are recovering at home.

“Our teams continue to reflect on this tragic event while supporting the physical and emotional recovery of those impacted. Later this week, Children’s Wisconsin staff will be offered blue light bracelets as a symbol of healing and hope. They align with the City of Waukesha’s current unite with a blue light effort, which asks everyone to light a blue light outside their home and to keep it on through the holidays. Children’s Wisconsin Hospital-Milwaukee is also lit blue this month,” reads a statement from the hospital.

The children were hospitalized Nov. 21 after a man drove into the crowd at the annual Christmas parade. Six people died and about 60 people were hurt.

Driver Darrell Brooks is charged with six counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.

On Tuesday, our partner station WISN reported that additional charges had been filed against Brooks connected to alleged threats he made from jail prior to the parade tragedy.

Brooks is now charged with felony intimidation of a victim, felony intimidation of a witness and bail jumping. WISN reports Brooks was in the Milwaukee County Jail between Nov. 5-15 and during that time, he tried to convince a woman he ran over with his vehicle not to file a complaint or provide information to authorities.

“I’m sitting up here facing 60 (expletive) years You have to keep your mouth shut,” Brooks said in a call placed to the victim on Nov. 15. WISN reports Brooks posted $1,000 bail on that day. It was six days later that Brooks allegedly drove into the parade route.

Republican lawmakers have called on Gov. Tony Evers to remove Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm because his office recommended the $1,000 bond.

