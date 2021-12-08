SUNSHINE TODAY, THEN SNOW CHANCES RAMP UP

Areas along and SOUTH of Highway 10 received up to 2″ of fluffy snow last night. Although there could still be some slicks spots on the road this afternoon, with temperatures not making it above freezing, the afternoon is actually looking nice with plenty of sunshine. It will still be cold though, with afternoon temperatures holding in the 20s.

We’re about to go into a snowy stretch of weather to wrap up the week. A weaker disturbance will bring us light snow tomorrow. A coating to 2″ of snow will be possible. This is a much weaker system compared to the winter storm that will impact the area this weekend.

A stronger storm will impact the area Friday afternoon and into Saturday morning. This weathermaker has the potential to bring most of the area 3-9″ of snowfall, with the heaviest totals NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley. Meanwhile, areas to the SOUTHEAST, might see some mixed precipitation. While there’s still plenty of details to be sorted out with this late week winter storm, we have enough confidence to declare Friday and Saturday to be FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS... Keep informed as we gather the latest information for you!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/SW 5-10 MPH

THURSDAY: SE/S 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Cold and dry. HIGH: 23

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Late flurries. LOW: 15, temperatures rise after midnight.

THURSDAY: Light snow... A coating to 2″ possible. Up to 3″ North. Breezy. HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: Breezy with snow developing in the afternoon... A wintry mix possible SOUTHEAST. Snow may be heavy late. HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Early snow... Final totals may vary from 3-9″ in most areas (HEAVIEST NORTHWEST). Blustery with afternoon sun. HIGH: 34 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Sunny skies. Less wind. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning milder. HIGH: 40

