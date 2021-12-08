SUNSHINE RETURNS TODAY... SNOW COMING SOON

Areas along and SOUTH of Highway 10 received up to 2″ of fluffy snow last night. Untreated roads may be slippery for your morning drive. Look for quick improvement as snow showers move out and skies turn mostly sunny. The day ahead should be quiet and dry.

Temperatures won’t be as cold as they were yesterday. Highs will be in the low to mid 20s this afternoon. Still, these highs are about 10 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

We’re about to go into a snowy stretch of weather to wrap up the week. A weaker disturbance will bring us light snow tomorrow. A coating to 2″ of snow will be possible.... Then, a stronger storm will impact the area late Friday and into Saturday morning. This weathermaker has the potential to bring most of the area 3-9″ of snowfall, with the heaviest totals NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley. Meanwhile, areas to the SOUTHEAST, might see some mixed precipitation. While there’s still plenty of details to be sorted out with this late week winter storm, we have enough confidence to declare Friday and Saturday to be FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS... Keep informed as we gather the latest information for you!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 5-10 MPH

THURSDAY: SE/S 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Not as cold. HIGH: 23

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Late flurries. LOW: 15, temperatures rise late

THURSDAY: Light snow... A coating to 2″ possible. Breezy. HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Breezy with snow developing in the afternoon... A wintry mix possible SOUTHEAST. Snow may be heavy late. HIGH: 35 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Morning snow... Final totals may vary from 3-9″ in most areas (HEAVIEST NORTHWEST). Blustery with afternoon sun. HIGH: 35 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Sunny again. Less wind. HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild with some melting. HIGH: 40

