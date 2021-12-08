Police arrest man for arson at Fond du Lac home

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police arrested a 40-year-old man for arson after a fire in Fond du Lac Tuesday.

The suspect was not named. He’s facing charges of Arson and Criminal Damage to Property.

At 3:12 p.m., police were called to a fire at 302 N. Macy Street.

“The fire was quickly extinguished but not before causing extensive damage to the home,” says Assistant Chief Jason Laridaen.

Investigators determined the fire was suspicious and intentionally set.

No one was hurt

The suspect was taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

Fond du Lac Police and Fire continue to investigate.

“There is no threat to the community at this time as this appears to be an isolated incident,” says Laridaen.

