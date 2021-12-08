New Wisconsin law aims to prevent backlog of sexual assault kits

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bill aiming to prevent a backlog of sexual assault kits (SAKs) in Wisconsin was signed into law Monday. Advocates for sexual assault victims believe the new law will help empower survivors.

“Now that it’s a more standardized process across the state, victims will be able to better understand what their rights and options are when they first come in,” said Samantha Jurczykowski, the Program Supervisor at the Sexual Assault Center with Family Services in Green Bay.

Under the new law, SAKs must be sent to state crime laboratories for storage within 72 hours after being collected if a victim chooses not to report the crime. Their kit would then be left in storage for up to 10 years in case they decide to report the crime.

If a victim does file a report, law enforcement must be notified within 24 hours after a health care provider collects the sexual assault kit. Law enforcement will have 72 hours to pick up the kit and then 14 days to deliver it to a state crime lab. Law enforcement will then be store the kit for 50 years following analysis.

“It really is a game changer for victims’ rights and really gives the victim the choice in what they want to happen after they’re assaulted,” she said.

Jurczykowski said victims should not feel pressured to make a decision to report the crime if they are not ready. She also explained part of the reason behind the backlog of kits was that many victims did not file a report, therefore, kits were not tested.

She said the Wisconsin Department of Justice started an initiative a few years ago that follows the new law.

On Tuesday, state leaders announced a drafted bill that would require state crime labs to analyze kits within 90 days after being received if the victim gives consent.

