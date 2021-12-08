Last Call: Toys for Tots curbside drop-off available Wednesday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday is the final day you can drop off toys for this year’s Toys for Tots campaign at WBAY-TV.

Just like previous years, members of the U.S. Marine Corps will be at the building beginning at 5 a.m., and will be able to take toys directly from your vehicle into the lobby of WBAY until 8 p.m.

The first 25 people to make a donation at WBAY on Wednesday will receive a free pair of tickets to see the Globetrotters at the Resch at 2 p.m. on December 26. Those who arrive afterwards will receive a 30% off coupon for Globetrotters tickets in either Green Bay or Oshkosh. The Globetrotters will be at Oshkosh Arena at 7 p.m. on January 3.

The Last Call collection will also be done in the Fox Valley, at the Salvation Army location on 1525 Appleton Road in Menasha. WBAY-TV is located at 115 S. Jefferson Street in downtown Green Bay. Other toy drop-off locations can be found by CLICKING HERE.

