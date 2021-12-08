Advertisement

Last Call: Toys for Tots curbside drop-off available Wednesday

Toys for Tots are hoping for more donations for their drive for this upcoming week.
Toys for Tots are hoping for more donations for their drive for this upcoming week.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday is the final day you can drop off toys for this year’s Toys for Tots campaign at WBAY-TV.

Just like previous years, members of the U.S. Marine Corps will be at the building beginning at 5 a.m., and will be able to take toys directly from your vehicle into the lobby of WBAY until 8 p.m.

The first 25 people to make a donation at WBAY on Wednesday will receive a free pair of tickets to see the Globetrotters at the Resch at 2 p.m. on December 26. Those who arrive afterwards will receive a 30% off coupon for Globetrotters tickets in either Green Bay or Oshkosh. The Globetrotters will be at Oshkosh Arena at 7 p.m. on January 3.

The Last Call collection will also be done in the Fox Valley, at the Salvation Army location on 1525 Appleton Road in Menasha. WBAY-TV is located at 115 S. Jefferson Street in downtown Green Bay. Other toy drop-off locations can be found by CLICKING HERE.

