Fond du Lac home suffers “extensive” damage from fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials say no one was injured during a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire Department, crews were called to a home on the 300 block of N. Macy Street at 3:12 p.m. after smoke was reported to be coming from an attic.

When they arrived, crews say they found heavy fire conditions on the first floor.

Although they were able to quickly extinguish the flames, firefighters say extensive damage was done before they were able to put out the fire.

Officials say the one person who was inside at the time was able to safely escape.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

In addition, members of the fire department will be handing out fire safety information in the neighborhood Wednesday.

Fire now reported under control. @AlliantEnergyWI gas and electric divisions called to the scene to secure utilities. https://t.co/hq79dczjoT — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) December 7, 2021

