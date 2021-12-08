Community members enjoy Kaukauna Christmas Parade after 1 year hiatus

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The cold weather wasn’t enough to keep a big crowd from showing up Tuesday night in downtown Kaukauna for the city’s Christmas Parade.

The traditional parade goes back 32 years, and float makers continue to be excited to put on the annual show, even if the event is held in cold temperatures.

“these kids just have so much, so it’s just a blast getting them out here. They love handing out candy to everybody watching. It’s a lot of fun for them so that’s why we come back every year even though we are freezing cold, but it’s always a fun night,” said Sarah Musich of Kaukauna.

Tuesday’s cold weather had people preparing to make sure they stayed warm - from wearing hand warmers, a lot of clothes, and bundling up.

The parade is also a chance for local groups to show off their decorating skills.

Although it’s hardly the biggest parade in the Fox Valley, those who go say they enjoy the small town vibe, especially with the event being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“I’m probably most excited to hand out candy to little children because i know it will make their day and everybody will maybe just I don’t know, be a sugar addict and want every single thing so we won’t be left with anymore,” said Colleen McConnell of Kaukauna.

