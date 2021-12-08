Cobb, U.S. Cellular team up to support Boys and Girls Club

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More Packers players are giving back to the community - Tuesday night, Randall Cobb met up with kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Green Bay to give out some holiday gifts.

Teaming up with U.S. Cellular, Cobb helped pass out 35 sets of Chromebooks and headphones. It was all part of a goal to make sure the kids have what they need in order to access the internet at home.

Cobb also talked about his experience, saying he joined the effort because he also went to the Boys and Girls Club when he was a kid.

“This was an escape for me to get out of my community and be able to have a safe space to continue to learn and play and grow, and just be a kid,” said Cobb.

He added he hopes the kids realize that there are people in the community who care about their success.

Leaders with the Boys and Girls Club say the donation will make life at the club much easier.

As Action 2 News previously reported Monday night, Adrian Amos and other teammates helped kids pick out gifts at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.