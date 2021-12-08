Advertisement

4 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Milwaukee

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Police in Milwaukee are investigating after officers discovered four people dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police said in a news release that officers entered a home Wednesday morning to conduct a welfare check and found four people had been shot to death, including three adults and one juvenile.

Investigators believe one of the deceased individuals killed the other three and then died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say there’s no threat to the public and the investigation continues.

