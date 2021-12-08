Advertisement

115th Fighter Wing pays tribute to fallen pilot one year after fatal crash

Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, 37.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 115th Fighter Wing is paying tribute to Maj. Durwood “Hawk” Jones Wednesday, who died one year ago when his plane crashed in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan during a training session.

The group honored Jones during the event and reflected on how they came together during the time following the tragic crash.

“Hawk was a talented person and a combat proven fighter pilot,” said a member of the unit. “Through three appointments he had grown very close to our own pilots. He had skill sets personally and professionally that many of us don’t have and a subtle sense of humor to go along with them.”

A chaplain also said a prayer for the 37-year-old during the ceremony.

Jones’ F-16 went down around 8 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2020 during a training mission in a remote area of the Hiawatha National Forest, in the northeastern corner of Delta County, Michigan.

Jones joined the Air National Guard in 2011 and graduated from F-16 basic qualifying training in 2015.

The Air National Guard noted last December that Jones was a decorated combat veteran, having deployed to Japan and Korea in 2015 and 2017, respectively. He also was deployed to Afghanistan in 2019 as part of Operation Freedom Sentinel.

“Hawk we continue to miss you and think about you one year later.”

