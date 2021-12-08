1 killed in Outagamie County crash

BLACK CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say one person is dead following a crash Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Black Creek.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were sent to the intersection of County Highway A and State Highway 47 at 1:45 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says a van being driven by a 19-year-old Black Creek man, was traveling north on County A when it failed to yield the right-of-way to a southbound box truck on Highway 47.

That’s when authorities say the box truck hit the van on the driver’s side.

The van’s driver, identified by the Sheriff’s Office as a 19-year-old Black Creek man, died at the scene.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck, identified as a 40-year-old man from St. Cloud, Wisconsin, was treated for injuries at the scene, and was released.

The names of the drivers weren’t immediately released.

Multiple agencies assisted with the incident, which caused a portion of the highway to close for about three and a half hours.

