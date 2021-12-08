Advertisement

1 killed in Outagamie County crash

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5/File)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say one person is dead following a crash Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Black Creek.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were sent to the intersection of County Highway A and State Highway 47 at 1:45 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says a van being driven by a 19-year-old Black Creek man, was traveling north on County A when it failed to yield the right-of-way to a southbound box truck on Highway 47.

That’s when authorities say the box truck hit the van on the driver’s side.

The van’s driver, identified by the Sheriff’s Office as a 19-year-old Black Creek man, died at the scene.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck, identified as a 40-year-old man from St. Cloud, Wisconsin, was treated for injuries at the scene, and was released.

The names of the drivers weren’t immediately released.

Multiple agencies assisted with the incident, which caused a portion of the highway to close for about three and a half hours.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Change this caption before publishing
Northern Wisconsin school district closed Tuesday due to staff illness
Brown County Sheriff's Office
Brown County Sheriff taking creative approach to compensate for jail staff shortage
Remains found along railroad tracks in Vinland in April, 2015, are now identified as Roland...
Winnebago County John Doe identified, 6 years after remains were found
Mercury will make two additions to its foundry and one to its machining facility, adding...
Mercury Marine turning Fond du Lac distribution center into manufacturing space
Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home

Latest News

Tuesday's high school basketball
Trestle Trail Bridge (WBAY file photo)
Community members perform random acts of kindness to remember Trestle Trail shooting victim
Olivia Stoffel's 18th birthday remembered with kindness
Olivia Stoffel's 18th birthday remembered with kindness
Sexual assault kits stored for evidence.
New Wisconsin law aims to prevent backlog of sexual assault kits
Meansha PD wants to assure parents that the new system will not replace the crossing guards who...
Menasha set to install new “high-intensity activated crosswalk” on Midway Road