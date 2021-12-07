Advertisement

WPS Garden of Lights dazzles visitors at Green Bay Botanical Garden

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A festive and bright light display is celebrating 25 years of Christmas joy.

WPS Garden of Lights continues to dazzle visitors to Green Bay Botanical Garden, 2600 Larsen Rd.

The display is every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday before Christmas Eve. Hours are 4:30 - 9 p.m.

Additional dates will be Dec. 26-30 and Jan. 1.

Featured displays include the popular caterpillar, glistening trees and an icicle forest

There will be horse-drawn wagon rides.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, all tickets must be purchased in advance. CLICK HERE for ticket prices and purchase information. There will be limited capacity to allow guests to spread out.

Face coverings a re recommended in Garden buildings and outside when physical distancing isn’t possible.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home
Mercury will make two additions to its foundry and one to its machining facility, adding...
Mercury Marine turning Fond du Lac distribution center into manufacturing space
FILE - People wait in line at a COVID-19 vaccination center, near Tor Vergata hospital in Rome,...
Dentist presents fake arm for vaccine to get pass
Snowfall
How much snow did you get? December 5-6 snowfall
Darrell Brooks
Wisconsin Republicans urge removal of DA over parade deaths

Latest News

Featured Links
Toys for Tots logo
Toys for Tots LAST CALL is this Wednesday, December 8!
December 6 Birthday Club
December 6 Birthday Club
Kewaunee County donation drive
Kewaunee County hosting donation drive for food pantries