WPS Garden of Lights dazzles visitors at Green Bay Botanical Garden

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A festive and bright light display is celebrating 25 years of Christmas joy.

WPS Garden of Lights continues to dazzle visitors to Green Bay Botanical Garden, 2600 Larsen Rd.

The display is every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday before Christmas Eve. Hours are 4:30 - 9 p.m.

Additional dates will be Dec. 26-30 and Jan. 1.

Featured displays include the popular caterpillar, glistening trees and an icicle forest

There will be horse-drawn wagon rides.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, all tickets must be purchased in advance. CLICK HERE for ticket prices and purchase information. There will be limited capacity to allow guests to spread out.

Face coverings a re recommended in Garden buildings and outside when physical distancing isn’t possible.

