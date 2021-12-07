Winnebago County John Doe identified, 6 years after remains were found

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The remains of a man found in Winnebago County in 2015 have finally been identified.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says remains found near a set of railroad tracks six-and-a-half years ago were Roland D. Klug, who was from Oshkosh and would have been about 65 years old at the time.

Klug’s remains were found on April 29, 2015, where railroad tracks cross County GG in Vinland. The sheriff’s office says a thorough investigation was unable to identify him at that time.

A private laboratory in Texas analyzed DNA from the remains to work up a genealogical profile. The search then moved on to identify possible relatives. The sheriff’s office identified a possible link and contacted the family for DNA samples to make a comparison.

A similar technique was used to identify Fond du Lac County’s Jane Doe recently (see related story).

Klug was born in 1949 and originally from the Waupun area. He served in the Vietnam War.

The sheriff’s office says no further information is available at this time.

