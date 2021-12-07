Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay, Fox Cities both in need of volunteers and donors

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Salvation Army of Fox Cities is dealing with a gap in the number of families applying for adopt-a-family and those in the community willing to adopt.

“We have 927 families that have signed up for this program and we have about 450 more families to be adopted,” Krystal Knudston said. She’s the director of development and marketing/communications.

If eligible and chosen, families are supplied with holiday groceries and gifts for their children.

The Salvation Army of Fox Cities extended its deadline until Wednesday just to find donors.

“We’re still seeing the trickle effect from the pandemic poverty going on because we’re actually up from last year when last year was the start of the pandemic,” Knudston said. “Even though an increase, we’re still looking for donors to come out and adopt these families.”

One thing leaders for the Salvation Army of Fox Cities and of Greater Green Bay stated they’re in dire need of are more volunteers for the Red Kettle campaign this holiday season.

“At the beginning of the season, we have about a little over 14,000 shifts to fill and you know right now, we’re probably about 2,600 shifts that have been filled,” Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay Major Matthew O’Neil said.

That organization set a nearly $1.4 million fundraising goal for Christmas.

According to organizers, a kettle with a bell ringer sees about 90% more donations than one without one.

“We say it all the time but an unmanned kettle is an empty kettle and it doesn’t bring anything for us,” O’Neil said.

Here are links to both organizations if you’re interested in helping:

Salvation Army of Fox Cities - https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/foxcities/

Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay - https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/greenbay/

