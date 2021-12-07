Record-setting recycling values a boost to local municipalities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Record prices for recycled materials like cardboard and plastic bottles are proving to be a windfall for local communities.

It’s a major reversal from just a few years ago when shifts in global markets caused severe challenges for recycling programs nationwide.

At Brown County Resource Recovery, 2021 is one for the record books. “It’s been a boom year for recycling,” states Mark Walter, Brown County Port & Resource Recovery business development manager.

Even more impressive considering the state of the industry just a few years ago.

In 2017, after China stopped taking scrap paper and plastic from the U.S., markets and prices for recycled materials plummeted.

But over the last two years, a major rebound due to two main factors.

First, the pandemic brought on a surge in online shopping and the need for cardboard packaging.

“Green Bay Packaging, they opened up a $500 million paper facility that handles recycled paper. They can’t get enough paper, so there’s a lot of demand for especially the cardboard that we get in constantly,” says Walter.

Increased demand has led to soaring prices.

“Even a year ago, cardboard was trading somewhere in the $90 a ton range. This year it’s gone as high as $190 a ton,” says Walter.

As for plastics, Walter says the record values are driven by more companies looking to expand their green footprint and being able to say their material is recyclable.

He says right now, the plastic milk jugs are made of is selling for $1,800 a ton and worth more than aluminum.

Here’s how local municipalities are reaping the benefits: Just last year, every community or private hauler had to pay the county between $20-$30 a ton to accept their material due to the cost of processing it through the system. But, not anymore.

“Last month we were paying every community in the county $80 a ton for their material, so it’s flipped, basically, $100 a ton in terms of what they were paying to what they’re earning. So far this year we’ve paid out $670,000 to Brown County communities alone,” says Walter.

Money that helps support recycling programs and offset the cost of garbage disposal, ultimately benefiting taxpayers.

“It definitely reduces that burden, that taxing burden when you get good prices for your recyclables,” says Walter.

