Advertisement

Packers nominate Aaron Jones for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones celebrates his touchdown run during the second half of an NFL...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones celebrates his touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have nominated RB Aaron Jones for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

“It means everything to me,” Jones said. “Me and my family have always been big on giving back to the community and different things like that. Just to be mentioned in the same sentence as some of these guys who are nominated or some of these guys who have won before is a huge honor.”

Jones says his mother and late father instilled in him a duty to service off the football field. Alvin Jones, Sr. and Vurgess Jones spent a combined 56 years in the U.S. Army.

Jones, a Texas native, has given back in his hometown of El Paso and here in Green Bay. Click here to learn about all of his charitable efforts.

Jones and his twin brother, Alvin Jr., formed the A&A All the Way Foundation to support young people. The brothers also host the Jones Brothers Youth Skills Camp in El Paso.

Jones has teamed up with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer research.

Each NFL team nominates a player for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. All nominees receive a $40,000 donation for a charity of their choice. The winner will receive a $250,000 donation for charity.

The winner will be announced Super Bowl weekend.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home
Mercury will make two additions to its foundry and one to its machining facility, adding...
Mercury Marine turning Fond du Lac distribution center into manufacturing space
Brown County Sheriff's Office
Brown County Sheriff taking creative approach to compensate for jail staff shortage
Snowfall
How much snow did you get? December 5-6 snowfall
FILE - People wait in line at a COVID-19 vaccination center, near Tor Vergata hospital in Rome,...
Dentist presents fake arm for vaccine to get pass

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws a pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football...
Packers place Jordan Love on reserve/COVID-19 list
The Packers finally got their bye week after 12 straight games, but there’s no weeks off for...
On the Clock: Packers on the bye
The Packers finally got their bye week after 12 straight games, but there’s no weeks off for...
On the Clock: Packers finally on a bye
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry, center, watches from the sideline during the...
Packers self-scout: Focus on red zone key for Green Bay