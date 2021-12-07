Northern Wisconsin school district closed Tuesday due to staff illness

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A northern Wisconsin school district is closed Tuesday due to staff illness.

Goodman-Armstrong Creek School District says they don’t have enough substitute teachers to cover staffing.

A post on the district Facebook page says school officials are monitoring the situation and will decide later if school will be canceled Wednesday.

The district was closed Monday due to winter road conditions.

Goodman-Armstrong Creek School District is located in northern Marinette County.

