Menasha set to install new “high-intensity activated crosswalk” on Midway Road

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A new crosswalk featuring blinking red and yellow lights is set to go up on Midway Road in Menasha in front of Maplewood Middle School next week.

It’s called a “high-intensity activated crosswalk,” or “HAWK” for short.

The new crosswalk, identical to one near Lawrence University, works to slow down traffic in the school zone.

“So this is going to be Beneficial for the students to not only get their attention, that they need to be aware of vehicles in the roadway, but also as a driver so that it’s alerting them, that there is a crosswalk there,” Officer Shelby Birkholz with the Menasha PD

Since the installation of their HAWK system, Officer Meghan Cashe with the Appleton PD said they’ve seen accident numbers drop on College Avenue significantly

“Those that we’ve seen in the city have worked phenomenally to allow people just to have that extra time, to slow down, pay attention. And it just creates that safer environment for people to get around.”>

Birkholz said that’s exactly what they need since Midway Road is a busy one creating some danger for students making their way to school even with a crossing guard’s assistance.

Menasha PD wants to assure parents that the new system will not replace the crossing guards who work on Midway now, just assist them in creating a safe experience.

“There still will be crossing guards. They’re helping out with the students being able to cross the street, but this is just kind of an added security thing or safety thing rather make sure that the students and drivers are aware of what’s going on,” Birkholz said.

Here’s how it works: A person hoping to cross the street will press the “walk” button and wait for the signal to change.

At first, the light will flash yellow, warning drivers to slow down.

Then it turns to solid yellow, and eventually solid red – warning drivers to stop for everyone crossing the street.

When the pedestrian has crossed the street safely, the lights will turn back to flashing red.

Engineers say drivers will likely need some time to get used to this “HAWK” crossing.

