INTERVIEW: Bobbi Webster receives Athena Award

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oneida Nation Public Relations Director Bobbi Webster receives the Athena Award from the Greater Green Bay Chamber of Commerce.

She’s being recognized for her leadership and commitment to the community in the Oneida Nation and now, also, Packer Nation.

Chris Roth talks with Webster about the accolades and her position on the Packers board of directors.

