Advertisement

Howard mother to serve 15 years in prison for son’s neglect death

Sagal Hussein (Source: Brown County Jail)
Sagal Hussein (Source: Brown County Jail)(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who was found guilty of neglecting her son resulting in his death will serve time in prison.

Tuesday afternoon, Judge Thomas Walsh sentenced 26-year-old Sagal Hussein to 15 years in prison, and 10 years of supervision.

Hussein entered no contest pleas in mid-October to five counts - one count of Neglecting a Child (Consequence is Death), one count of Move/Hid/Bury Corpse of a Child, two counts of Neglecting a Child (Specified Harm Did Not Occur), and one count of Resisting or Obstructing an Officer.

During Tuesday’s sentencing, three other counts of Resisting and Obstructing an Officer were read in, but dismissed.

Hussein’s son, five-year-old Josias Marqez, was found in the trunk of her car. The state noted during the sentencing hearing the child died on January 9, 2020.

RELATED: Body found in vehicle after woman is arrested, public’s help needed

RELATED: Autopsy confirms body found in Howard mother’s vehicle is her son

As Action 2 News previously reported, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in Howard for a welfare check on two children who were alone outside. A deputy made contact with their mother, Sagal Hussein. The deputy contacted Child Protective Services.

CPS followed up and discovered Hussein had a third child who was not there. Investigators wanted to know where the child was. Sagal said the boy was living with his father in Michigan. A follow up with the boy’s father found that to be false.

Investigators learned that the boy hadn’t been in school for weeks. They were informed that the boy used a wheelchair and was dependent on others for feeding.

Officers executed a warrant to search Sagal Hussein’s home.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office found Hussein’s vehicle parked at a friend’s home on Smith St. The vehicle was taken to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab. A search turned up decomposed remains of a child in a duffel bag, according to the complaint.

The Dane County Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on the boy. The doctor stated the boy was “significantly undernourished, mummified, had mold in places on his body, and that a long dark color hair was located on his left thigh.”

Based on decomposition, the medical examiner believed the boy had been dead for months before he was found in the trunk.

Investigators learned that the boy had been on seizure medications but Hussein had stopped giving them to him. Hussein claimed that the medications were not working and had side effects on the boy. Hussein stated the boy had cerebral palsy and epilepsy. Hussein stated she had been using CBD oil instead of medication for the seizures.

An investigator asked Hussein if the boy had a medical condition that may have caused him to die and if she tried to get rid of the boy’s body. The investigators stated Hussein showed no emotion during the conversation.

Investigators reviewed a phone call between Hussein and the child’s father in which Hussein said she “f--d up” and stated that an investigator wanted to know where her son was.

Medical records showed the family had missed multiple doctor’s appointments for the boy. Some were no-shows.

Records showed the boy had a “serious seizure history.” March 18, 2019, was the last known time that the boy’s seizure medication was refilled.

The state had recommended 10 years in prison, with seven years of supervision on count one, and five years of prison and three years of supervision on count 2, running consecutively to count 1. The state also asked for imprisonment time being concurrent for the other counts. The defense team asked for seven years in prison, seven years of supervision, and eligibility for help programs, and to receive credit for the 618 days served.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown County Sheriff's Office
Brown County Sheriff taking creative approach to compensate for jail staff shortage
Change this caption before publishing
Northern Wisconsin school district closed Tuesday due to staff illness
Mercury will make two additions to its foundry and one to its machining facility, adding...
Mercury Marine turning Fond du Lac distribution center into manufacturing space
Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home
Snowfall
How much snow did you get? December 5-6 snowfall

Latest News

Sexual assault kits stored for evidence.
New Wisconsin law aims to prevent backlog of sexual assault kits
Remains found along railroad tracks in Vinland in April, 2015, are now identified as Roland...
Winnebago County John Doe identified, 6 years after remains were found
Advocate Aurora Health simulation center
New simulation center offers ‘live-saving’ training at Advocate Aurora Health
Meansha PD wants to assure parents that the new system will not replace the crossing guards who...
Menasha set to install new “high-intensity activated crosswalk” on Midway Road