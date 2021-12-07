Green Bay takes first step in rebranding city logo and motto

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Green Bay has taken the first step in refreshing its logo and branding efforts, in an attempt to reach a broader audience.

Last week, Green Bay’s Finance Committee voted unanimously to update the 2004 logo and motto of the city.

A green gradient frames the small dome of the Bay Beach building, with the Packers logo underneath, and the arc of the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge behind it.

Development specialists for the city presented the problems of the current look, and the vagueness of the accompanying catchphrase, “It’s all here!”

“That can be anywhere, that doesn’t really define Green Bay at all, everybody could say that. So, that’s kind of one of the challenges in terms of modernizing it,” said Neil Stechschulte, Development Director for the City of Green Bay.

Officials plan to open up community discussion to help if the rebranding is put into motion.

“We live in very competitive times, I think more competitive than ever because of the rise of remote work. And so I think you have a lot of people around the country that are taking a second look at where they’re located, if they’re able to work remotely, and so branding really plays into that when we’re trying to attract the workforce of the future, businesses of the future,” said Mayor Eric Genrich of Green Bay.

“It’s not just about the logo, the logo is actually the very last thing that really gets looked at. In terms of the graphic representation that we end up with, is really starting off, it’s really kind of calling what are the values, and what are the positions that we wish to take as a city and as a community,” said Stechschulte.

Elected officials say there has been plenty of confusion over what the building depicted in the logo is, and several residents in the area say the same thing.

“I’ve been living downtown for a year and a half, I did not even know a logo even existed, honestly,” said Babak Serushan, Green Bay resident.

“I’ve lived in Green Bay off and on majority of my life, I had no idea there was a motto at all,” said Kris Reuter, Green Bay resident.

The rebrand would utilize $100,000 from the recent Oneida Service Agreement.

Consultation services would cost the city about $65,000 to $75,000, and another $25,000 to $35,000 to deploy the plan.

“At least for the initial consultation and really deciding what the plan to do that is, we think we can do that entirely within that $100,000,” said Stechschulte.

