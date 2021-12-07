Advertisement

Green Bay man gets 5 years for child pornography

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 26-year-old Green Bay man will serve the next 5 years in federal prison for possessing and distributing child pornography.

A similar investigation in New Jersey pointed investigators to Green Bay, where federal prosecutors say Dakota Van Frachen was found to have and shared numerous digital photos and videos. FBI offices in Green Bay and Newark were involved in the investigation.

Van Frachen will have to register as a sex offender. U.S. Judge William Griesbach also ordered him to serve 5 years on supervised release when he gets out of prison and pay a $5,000 special assessment.

