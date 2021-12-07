Community members perform random acts of kindness to remember Trestle Trail shooting victim

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The youngest victim of the Trestle Trail tragedy would have turned 18 on December 7th. Olivia Stoffel was eleven, when she, her father Jon, and Adam Bentdahl were shot and killed on the Trestle Trail in May of 2015. Years later, the community continues to recognize Stoffel, on her birthday, with random acts of kindness.

Through the “Olivia’s Heart” Facebook page people continue to remember Olivia Stoffel, on her birthday, by performing random acts of kindness. “It’s really a way to honor Olivia because she was just a sweet little girl,” says Chloe Demerath from Neenah.

While her mother asked for people to say something kind to 18 people, the week of her oldest daughter’s 18th birthday, others honored Olivia by approaching a stranger with a small gift.

“For that officer to give me that little bag and this, it meant a lot, a whole lot and I appreciate it,” says Pete Campbell. He was the recipient of one of Olivia’s RAOK.

The City of Menasha Police Department choosing to honor Olivia Stoffel, by handing out goodie bags. According to Officer Shelby Birkholz, “We have put together gift bags of some winter hats, a pair of socks, and some chocolate. The hat and socks are kind of to resemble Olivia’s warm soul and the chocolate is the sweetness of her personality.”

Fox Crossing PD, which also responded to the Trestle Trail tragedy, sought out people who maybe needed a little pick me up - giving out a coffee cup with a chip clip and gift card for Tom’s Drive-In. The act not only meaningful to the recipient, but the giver as well. “It means alot to let them know her memory will always live on. It’s not something that anyone is going to forget anytime soon. And the more that people know about it, the more that people remember it, hopefully this tradition can catch on and spread and even more people can continue with that generosity to others,” adds Officer Dan Wiechman.

It’s that sentiment that Olivia Stoffel’s mother, Erin Stoffel Ullmer, cherishes telling Action 2 News, “I am so appreciative of everyone who participates in RAOK, whether in giving or receiving in honor of my Olivia on her Birthday every year. This time of year is really about giving and one kind gesture can really affect a person in such a positive way that I hope it ripples through one person to the next. Thank you again and God Bless! With a grateful heart, Erin.”

