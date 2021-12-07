COLD WITH SNOW SHOWERS LATE TODAY

Can you feel the cold air? It hasn’t been this cold around here since the middle of last February. Temperatures will be about 15 degrees colder than average for this time of year. Highs will struggle to reach the upper teens later today. At least the wind won’t be as strong with more of a light southwest breeze. That said, wind chills will only be in the single digits this afternoon.

As high pressure moves away, a weak disturbance will push in our direction. Clouds will thicken and lower during the day. Scattered snow showers will arrive around and after sunset. The relatively dry air across Wisconsin will keep our snow totals to a minimum, with only a dusting to half an inch possible. However, roads may become a little slick tonight, with conditions improving into early Wednesday morning.

The weather looks more unsettled later this week. A couple rounds of mixed precipitation will arrive on Thursday, and again late Friday. Some snow may continue into Saturday morning. Our severe weather outlook will be LOW during these three days, as we’ll occasionally deal with some slippery travel. High temperatures will rise into the 30s.

Looking way ahead -- There are signs of mild December weather into the middle of *next week*. Some 40s may be possible... If that happens, we will see some major melting of our snowpack, and ice on inland lakes will become unstable... Stay tuned.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Sunshine fades behind thickening clouds. Snappy cold. Flakes towards sunset. HIGH: 18

TONIGHT: Snow showers... A dusting to 1/2″ possible. LOW: 15, steady temperatures

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as cold. HIGH: 25 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 35 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Another wintry mix arrives late in the day. HIGH: 35 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Morning snow showers. Then, clearing and blustery. HIGH: 33 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 34 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Sunny skies. HIGH: 37

