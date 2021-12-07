Advertisement

Appleton-based company purchased by Wynnchurch Capital

Appvion
Appvion(Appvion)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A private equity firm has agreed to purchase Appleton-based Appvion.

On Dec. 3, Wynnchurch Capital, L.P. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire most of the assets of Appvion Holding Corp. and subsidiaries.

“We are very excited to share that Appvion has a new sponsor. This sponsorship will enable new investments, continued expansion, and additional resources that we collectively need to accelerate growth in our AMS and Packaging & Specialty Coatings businesses. We see this as a terrific opportunity to continue delivering the same great Appvion value our customers expect while remaining fast, flexible, and responsive. Wynnchurch shares our values of safety, integrity, and honesty and putting the customers first to deliver value. We are excited to partner with them to pursue our next phase of growth.” said George Wurtz, Appvion’s President, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman of the Board.

Appvion, formally Appleton Papers, manufactures specialty and high-performance thermal coatings and consumer and industrial packaging. The company restructured after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2017.

In February, the company closed its mill in Roaring Spring, PA. Appvion cited market constraints from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wynnchurch Capital is based out of Rosemont, Ill. The company says its strategy is to partner with “middle market companies” with the goal capital growth.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown County Sheriff's Office
Brown County Sheriff taking creative approach to compensate for jail staff shortage
Change this caption before publishing
Northern Wisconsin school district closed Tuesday due to staff illness
Mercury will make two additions to its foundry and one to its machining facility, adding...
Mercury Marine turning Fond du Lac distribution center into manufacturing space
Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home
Snowfall
How much snow did you get? December 5-6 snowfall

Latest News

Sexual assault kits stored for evidence.
New Wisconsin law aims to prevent backlog of sexual assault kits
Remains found along railroad tracks in Vinland in April, 2015, are now identified as Roland...
Winnebago County John Doe identified, 6 years after remains were found
Advocate Aurora Health simulation center
New simulation center offers ‘live-saving’ training at Advocate Aurora Health
Sagal Hussein (Source: Brown County Jail)
Howard mother to serve 15 years in prison for son’s neglect death
Meansha PD wants to assure parents that the new system will not replace the crossing guards who...
Menasha set to install new “high-intensity activated crosswalk” on Midway Road