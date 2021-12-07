Appleton-based company purchased by Wynnchurch Capital

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A private equity firm has agreed to purchase Appleton-based Appvion.

On Dec. 3, Wynnchurch Capital, L.P. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire most of the assets of Appvion Holding Corp. and subsidiaries.

“We are very excited to share that Appvion has a new sponsor. This sponsorship will enable new investments, continued expansion, and additional resources that we collectively need to accelerate growth in our AMS and Packaging & Specialty Coatings businesses. We see this as a terrific opportunity to continue delivering the same great Appvion value our customers expect while remaining fast, flexible, and responsive. Wynnchurch shares our values of safety, integrity, and honesty and putting the customers first to deliver value. We are excited to partner with them to pursue our next phase of growth.” said George Wurtz, Appvion’s President, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman of the Board.

Appvion, formally Appleton Papers, manufactures specialty and high-performance thermal coatings and consumer and industrial packaging. The company restructured after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2017.

In February, the company closed its mill in Roaring Spring, PA. Appvion cited market constraints from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wynnchurch Capital is based out of Rosemont, Ill. The company says its strategy is to partner with “middle market companies” with the goal capital growth.

