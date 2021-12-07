Advertisement

Amos, Packers teammates help kids pick out presents at Dick’s Sporting Goods

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Children in the Green Bay area received a big surprise Monday night from some major celebrities who wanted to help out in the community.

Adriam Amos stopped by the Dick’s Sporting Goods location in Green Bay with 10 kids to pick out some Christmas gifts.

Each kid received a $350 gift card from the company to shop with.

Leaders with the Boys and Girls Club say the gesture means a lot to the kids this time of year.

“They don’t necessarily get to come into Dick’s often and get this opportunity to do a huge shopping spree where it doesn’t cause any...they don’t have to worry about what they’re spending and be extra cautious,” said Danielle Taylor, the Communications Coordinator for the Boys and Girls Club.

Amos brought along some of his teammates to help the kids pick out their new gear.

Packers players Kenny Clark and Henry Black were among those who joined in for the night.

