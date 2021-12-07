Advertisement

3 Brilliant Minutes: It Came from Outer Space!

By WBAY news staff and Brad Spakowitz
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Inspired by NASA’s first planetary defense mission, Brad Spakowitz talks about threats from outer space.

The latest asteroid passing through our neighborhood, whether it’s a threat, and what it’s value would be to “space prospectors” (Miner 2049er?)

Also, some fascinating things to look at in the sky – planets and stars you should see while you have a chance.

Catch it all in the video above.

