WIND & COLD THIS AFTERNOON, SUBZERO TEMPS & CHILLS TONIGHT

We’ve had wind gusts between 30 and 50 mph today. Gusts will remain elevated all afternoon long but gradually relax as we head into the evening. Any isolated snow showers will also wind down during the afternoon. Skies clear out for a brief spell tonight.

Temperatures will continue to fall and drop into the 10s and 0s by this evening. Lows tonight will be in the single digits above and below zero. The coldest areas will be across the northern 1/2 where the greatest snow cover exists. Wind chills tonight will be in the single digits and teens below zero, even with relaxing wind.

Temperatures will rebound back into the 20s and 30s later this week, but it’s going to be an unsettled stretch. Look for some snow showers Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning. There’s also chances of a wintry mix on Thursday, and again late Friday into Saturday morning. Quiet weather looks likely for the Packers game Sunday night.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: WNW 20-40+ MPH

TUESDAY: W/SW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Colder and windy. Blowing snow. Clearing skies late. TEMPS: Falling through the 20s, with afternoon chills in the single digits

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Wind weakens. LOW: 3 with subzero wind chills

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Snappy cold. Late snow showers. HIGH: 18 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: Early flakes, then some sun. HIGH: 25 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy with rain and snow showers HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Another chance of rain and snow showers late. HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Early flakes. Clearing and blustery. HIGH: 31 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cold with brisk winds. HIGH: 33

