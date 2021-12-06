Advertisement

Tree for Packers’ ‘Festival of Lights’ cut down

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are getting set up for this year’s Festival of Lights on Saturday night - and it all starts with getting the big tree.

The 50-foot tall spruce tree was cut down Monday morning from the yard of Wayne Berkovitz in Allouez.

Now, it’ll be decorated with more than 10,000 lights, and sit in Harlan Plaza at Lambeau Field.

Fans sent in photos of their trees for consideration, and Berkovitz had the winning submission.

“It’s an honor I guess, I’ve been debating whether or not to move this tree out of here, so the timing on this is real nice,” said Berkovitz.

The family-friendly Festival of Lights starts with the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Lambeau Field atrium.

