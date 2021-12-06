Power 2 Change series wins Chicago/Midwest Emmy award
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Action 2 News series “Power 2 Change” has won a Chicago/Midwest Emmy on Sunday.
The series is nominated for Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series - Societal Concerns.
Cami Rapson, Will Sentowski and Pat Mayo are producers of the series.
“Power 2 Change” was produced following the killing of George Floyd.
Action 2 News spoke with community members about racism, social justice and the Power 2 Change.
You can find all the Power 2 Change reports and podcasts here: https://www.wbay.com/news/power-2-change/
