Power 2 Change series wins Chicago/Midwest Emmy award

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Action 2 News series “Power 2 Change” has won a Chicago/Midwest Emmy on Sunday.

The series is nominated for Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series - Societal Concerns.

Cami Rapson, Will Sentowski and Pat Mayo are producers of the series.

“Power 2 Change” was produced following the killing of George Floyd.

Action 2 News spoke with community members about racism, social justice and the Power 2 Change.

You can find all the Power 2 Change reports and podcasts here: https://www.wbay.com/news/power-2-change/

