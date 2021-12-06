Advertisement

Power 2 Change series wins Chicago/Midwest Emmy award

Power 2 Change on Action 2 News
Power 2 Change on Action 2 News(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Action 2 News series “Power 2 Change” has won a Chicago/Midwest Emmy on Sunday.

The series is nominated for Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series - Societal Concerns.

Cami Rapson, Will Sentowski and Pat Mayo are producers of the series.

“Power 2 Change” was produced following the killing of George Floyd.

Action 2 News spoke with community members about racism, social justice and the Power 2 Change.

You can find all the Power 2 Change reports and podcasts here: https://www.wbay.com/news/power-2-change/

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man ejected, killed in Outagamie County rollover crash
Man killed, woman injured in Shawano County crash
omicron strain
First Omicron variant case confirmed in Wisconsin Saturday
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
Broken Windshield
State Patrol names victim of fatal Portage County crash

Latest News

“I think it’s the live animals that really put it over the top,” director of marketing and...
Living Nativity in Fond du Lac spreads Catholic ‘good news’ to sold-out crowd of 900
Wrapped cookies from the Cookies with Santa event at the Automobile Gallery in downtown Green...
Children enjoy Cookies with Santa at Green Bay’s Automobile Gallery
Children enjoy Cookies with Santa at Green Bay’s Automobile Gallery
Children enjoy Cookies with Santa at Green Bay’s Automobile Gallery
Fundraising campaign to bring inclusive playground to Peninsula State Park
Fundraising campaign to bring inclusive playground to Peninsula State Park