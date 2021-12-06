Advertisement

Packers place Jordan Love on reserve/COVID-19 list.

Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws a pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football...
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws a pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Adriana Torres
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -The Packers placed quarterback Jordan Love on the reserve/Covid-19 list Monday afternoon.

Love has publicly said previously that he is vaccinated, so the move means he recently tested positive for Covid-19.

If he is asymptomatic, he will need two back-to-back negative test to return.

Meanwhile, if Aaron Rodgers is still sitting out from practice this week with his toe injury, practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert will likely be taking most of the first team reps.

