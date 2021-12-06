Packers place Jordan Love on reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -The Packers placed quarterback Jordan Love on the reserve/Covid-19 list Monday afternoon.

Love has publicly said previously that he is vaccinated, so the move means he recently tested positive for Covid-19.

If he is asymptomatic, he will need two back-to-back negative test to return.

Meanwhile, if Aaron Rodgers is still sitting out from practice this week with his toe injury, practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert will likely be taking most of the first team reps.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.