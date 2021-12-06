Old Glory Honor Flight remembers Bob Dole’s dedication to fellow veterans

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A local organization dedicated to honoring veterans is remembering the legacy of Bob Dole.

The former longtime U.S. Senator, and World War Two hero, passed away yesterday at the age of 98.

When Appleton-based Old Glory Honor Flight made its inaugural trip to Washington D.C. in 2009, a surprise awaited the group of veterans at the World War Two Memorial.

“12 years ago when we first started, Bob came out to the memorial to greet us and it was such a wonderful surprise, and the vets, it was just such a thrill for them to see him out there greeting them, shaking hands, and just well-wishing,” recalls Diane MacDonald, Old Glory Honor Flight Executive Director.

After 27 years in the Senate and an unsuccessful run for the presidency, Dole left public office in the late 90′s to serve as national chairman of the World War Two Memorial campaign, raising millions to construct the first memorial dedicated to all World War Two veterans.

MacDonald credits Dole’s tireless efforts with inspiring the honor flight concept.

“The catalyst really for the honor flight to get started that way because it took our country so long to build that memorial and by the time it was finished, so many of the veterans had already passed, they weren’t financially able to make that trip by themselves or there were health issues that precluded them from going,” explains MacDonald.

Into his late 80′s and 90′s, as one of the longest living and most prominent members of the Greatest Generation, Dole spent countless days greeting his fellow veterans as they visited their memorial in Washington.

“You realize there’s 120 honor flight hubs around the country and most of the hubs I think were lucky enough to see him there at the World War Two Memorial at one time or another, but he has been doing this since that memorial was built, just a really wonderful man and a perfect example of someone from our Greatest Generation,” says MacDonald.

