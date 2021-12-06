Living Nativity in Fond du Lac spreads Catholic ‘good news’ to sold-out crowd of 900

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - You don’t see many goats, donkeys, or even a camel walking around Catholic churches. However, this evening in Fond du Lac at the Holy Family Catholic Community ‘Living Nativity,’ that’s exactly what you would have seen.

The December 5 live reenactment of the birth of Jesus hoped to get many Catholics ready for one of the busiest times of the year.

With about 70 to 100 choir members singing hymns, the sound of the Christmas season rang through the Holy Family Catholic Community in Fond du Lac Sunday evening. It signified the start of their third Living Nativity scene that typically happens every other year; but, like so many other events, was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For me every time I see the show it just makes the birth of Christ so real,” Fr. Ryan Pruess, pastor for Holy Family Catholic Community, emphasized. “It’s great to see our families who come here and the children who come, how wide-eyed they get when they see the animals walking into church and when they see an actual baby performing the part of Jesus. It’s really a wonderful experience for all of our families.”

Holy Family is the largest Catholic church in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee with approximately 16,000 parishioners. Fond du Lac is the main site with five others spread out throughout the area. Luckily, it had the space to host the sold-out event totaling about 900 attendees. Many of the 5,500 families in the parish come back year after year.

“I think it’s the live animals that really put it over the top,” director of marketing and communications for Holy Family Catholic Community, Sarah Razner, shared. “Just being in a church setting and then a camel is just walking down the center aisle. I don’t know where else you see that. I haven’t seen it. Most of the people in the nativity are our staff members. This is a great chance for people to realize that they’ve seen our name in the bulletin but you may have not seen us. Now you can put a face to a name.”

Nativity organizers hope this live storytelling will help spiritually prepare those in the community for Christmas Day on December 25.

