Kewaunee County hosting donation drive for food pantries

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kewaunee County needs donations to help stock shelves of local food pantries.

The Giving for Sara Food & Hygiene Drive goes through Dec. 31.

Donors are encouraged to drop off non-perishable foods and personal hygiene products at the Kewaunee County Public Health and Human Services Departments at 810 Lincoln Street.

Donations should be placed under the Christmas tree. The donations will be split between the county’s three food pantries.

“The non-perishable items are always important for everybody. We really try because we’re a health department to make a healthy twist on that, so we’re trying to get the canned fruits and vegetables and those kind of things in there as well,” says Cindy Kinnard, Health Officer.

Money donations can be sent by check to Kewaunee County with a memo of “Giving for Sara Food & Hygiene Drive.” The address is Kewaunee County Health & Human Services building, 810 Lincoln Street, Kewaunee, WI 54216.

The drive is in honor of Sara Malay, the former Aging Services Unit director. She passed away in 2013.

CLICK HERE for more information.

