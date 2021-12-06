Advertisement

How much snow did you get? December 5-6 snowfall

Snowfall
Snowfall(KBJR/CBS)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - ‘Twas the night before St. Nick’s Day, and after a day of snowfall arose such a clatter of snowblowers and shovels. How much snow did you get, according to the National Weather Service? These are the latest snowfall amounts available from NWS reporting stations, trained weather observers and other sources.

The list is organized by snowfall amount and then alphabetically by community. If we have more than one snowfall report for a community, the higher amount is used. As with every winter weather event, the amount in your own yard may vary.

Community ... County ... Snowfall (in inches)

  • Marinette ... Marinette ... 10.0″
  • Athelstane ... Marinette ... 9.0″
  • Peshtigo ... Marinette ... 9.0″
  • Spread Eagle ... Florence ... 9.0″
  • Argonne ... Forest ... 8.3″
  • Florence ... Florence ... 8.1″
  • Ellison Bay ... Door ... 8.0″
  • Wausaukee ... Marinette ... 8.0″
  • White Lake ... Langlade ... 7.9″
  • Armstrong Creek ... Forest ... 7.7″
  • Shawano Lake ... Shawano ... 7.5″
  • Sister Bay ... Door ... 7.5″
  • Summit Lake ... Langlade ... 7.4″
  • Crandon ... Forest ... 7.0″
  • Mole Lake ... Forest ... 7.0″
  • Caldron Falls ... Marinette ... 6.5″
  • Gillett ... Oconto ... 6.5″
  • Shawano ... Shawano ... 6.5″
  • Fish Creek ... Door ... 6.3″
  • Pella ... Shawano ... 6.3″
  • Baileys Harbor ... Door ... 6.0″
  • Split Rock ... Shawano ... 6.0″
  • Antigo ... Langlade ... 5.8″
  • Pulcifer ... Shawano ... 5.8″
  • Tigerton ... Shawano ... 5.8″
  • Washington Island ... 5.8″
  • Pulaski ... Oconto ... 5.6″
  • Ashwaubenon ... Brown ... 5.4″
  • Clintonville ... Waupaca ... 5.3″
  • Shiocton ... Outagamie ... 5.1″
  • Institute ... Door ... 5.0″
  • Denmark ... Brown ... 4.4″
  • Waupaca ... Waupaca ... 4.3″
  • Bowler ... Shawano ... 4.2″
  • Pulaski ... Brown ... 4.2″
  • Clay Banks ... Door ... 4.1″
  • Flintville ... Brown ... 4.0″
  • Suring ... Oconto ... 4.0″
  • New London ... Outagamie ... 3.8″
  • Angelica ... Shawano ... 3.6″
  • Iola ... Waupaca ... 3.5″
  • Two Rivers ... Manitowoc ... 3.5″
  • Scandinavia ... Waupaca ... 3.1″
  • Kaukauna ... Outagamie ... 2.7″
  • New London ... Waupaca ... 2.7″
  • Appleton ... Outagamie ... 2.4″
  • Kewaunee ... Kewaunee ... 2.4″
  • St. Nazianz ... Manitowoc ... 2.0″
  • Neenah ... Winnebago ... 1.9″
  • Millhome ... Manitowoc ... 1.5″
  • Sheboygan ... Sheboygan ... 1.0″

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

omicron strain
First Omicron variant case confirmed in Wisconsin Saturday
Electric Power Lines
US 151 back open at County T in Calumet Co.
Whitewater Police Chief Aaron M. Raap was placed on paid administrative leave until further...
Whitewater police chief put on administrative leave, internal investigation planned
Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home
Man ejected, killed in Outagamie County rollover crash

Latest News

First Alert Weather
WIND & COLD THIS AFTERNOON, SUBZERO TEMPS & CHILLS TONIGHT
December 6 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gusty winds
First Alert Weather
BLOWING & DRIFTING SNOW WITH GUSTY WEST WINDS
December 6 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy Monday