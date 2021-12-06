How much snow did you get? December 5-6 snowfall

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - ‘Twas the night before St. Nick’s Day, and after a day of snowfall arose such a clatter of snowblowers and shovels. How much snow did you get, according to the National Weather Service? These are the latest snowfall amounts available from NWS reporting stations, trained weather observers and other sources.

The list is organized by snowfall amount and then alphabetically by community. If we have more than one snowfall report for a community, the higher amount is used. As with every winter weather event, the amount in your own yard may vary.

Community ... County ... Snowfall (in inches)

Marinette ... Marinette ... 10.0″

Athelstane ... Marinette ... 9.0″

Peshtigo ... Marinette ... 9.0″

Spread Eagle ... Florence ... 9.0″

Argonne ... Forest ... 8.3″

Florence ... Florence ... 8.1″

Ellison Bay ... Door ... 8.0″

Wausaukee ... Marinette ... 8.0″

White Lake ... Langlade ... 7.9″

Armstrong Creek ... Forest ... 7.7″

Shawano Lake ... Shawano ... 7.5″

Sister Bay ... Door ... 7.5″

Summit Lake ... Langlade ... 7.4″

Crandon ... Forest ... 7.0″

Mole Lake ... Forest ... 7.0″

Caldron Falls ... Marinette ... 6.5″

Gillett ... Oconto ... 6.5″

Shawano ... Shawano ... 6.5″

Fish Creek ... Door ... 6.3″

Pella ... Shawano ... 6.3″

Baileys Harbor ... Door ... 6.0″

Split Rock ... Shawano ... 6.0″

Antigo ... Langlade ... 5.8″

Pulcifer ... Shawano ... 5.8″

Tigerton ... Shawano ... 5.8″

Washington Island ... 5.8″

Pulaski ... Oconto ... 5.6″

Ashwaubenon ... Brown ... 5.4″

Clintonville ... Waupaca ... 5.3″

Shiocton ... Outagamie ... 5.1″

Institute ... Door ... 5.0″

Denmark ... Brown ... 4.4″

Waupaca ... Waupaca ... 4.3″

Bowler ... Shawano ... 4.2″

Pulaski ... Brown ... 4.2″

Clay Banks ... Door ... 4.1″

Flintville ... Brown ... 4.0″

Suring ... Oconto ... 4.0″

New London ... Outagamie ... 3.8″

Angelica ... Shawano ... 3.6″

Iola ... Waupaca ... 3.5″

Two Rivers ... Manitowoc ... 3.5″

Scandinavia ... Waupaca ... 3.1″

Kaukauna ... Outagamie ... 2.7″

New London ... Waupaca ... 2.7″

Appleton ... Outagamie ... 2.4″

Kewaunee ... Kewaunee ... 2.4″

St. Nazianz ... Manitowoc ... 2.0″

Neenah ... Winnebago ... 1.9″

Millhome ... Manitowoc ... 1.5″

Sheboygan ... Sheboygan ... 1.0″

