Fond du Lac teen’s light show honors dad and helps others

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac teen is keeping a family tradition alive, years after his father’s passing. And he’s helping those in need at the same time.

Christmas lights are a labor of love for 17-year old Kaden Bebow. He started a holiday light display back in 2015, at the age of nine.

According to Bebow, “I started it because it was after my dad passed away, and I thought it would be inspiring to other people around the Christmas spirit, to bring the spirit to people and just happiness.”

Set in the front yard of the family’s Kennedy Drive home, in the Town of Fond du Lac, the Bebow Family Light Show is about more than just the lights.

“It’s very cool since it’s in honor of my dad and it just means a lot when everyone comes on our street and is parked outside and it’s at our own house, so it’s very cool,” says Bebow’s sister, Kenzie.

Now, synchronized to music, the display dances along to holiday tunes that people can listen to from their comfort of their cars.

A project that takes weeks and weeks to construct, after months of planning, Bebow he wanted to use his display to help others. “I’m already putting in all of the work and it doesn’t take that much more work to have people drop off donations. And if I’m doing this work, people can also pitch in and do their part,” adds Bebow.

So, this year, the teen decided, he wanted to collect donations for the Fondy Food Pantry. He says, “I want people to have meals, in the cold winter so they can be with their families, just like I am.”

There are collection tubs in the Bebow’s front yard for non-perishable food donations, and Kaden also has a dropbox where people can leave money. Everything he collects will go to the Fondy Food Pantry.

And for a pantry that is already serving about a hundred families a week, the light show donation means a lot. “To have the community step up and help like this is a big deal. We need, as our numbers go up, we are going to rely more and more on things like this in our community helping us,” says Mallory Gilbertson, president of the Fondy Food Pantry board.

Living out the Bebow family spirit, with the Bebow Family Light Show.

“His dad would be so proud,” says Kaden’s mom Lisa Bebow. “His dad worked for the fire department, so I just know a giving person and that’s what Kaden and Kenzie, my daughter, that’s what they want to to do too, to give back.”

The light show runs every night from five until 10p.m.. And, they’ll let the lights shine bright until 11p.m. on Christmas day.

