Fire destroys garage in Town of Peshtigo

TOWN OF PESHTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews battled a garage fire in the Town of Peshtigo Sunday evening.

At 7:30 p.m., Town of Peshtigo Fire was called to a fire along Schacht Rd. Crews found a detached garage on fire. Fire had spread to a propane tank. Flames threatened nearby structures.

The department called for mutual aid and received help from City of Peshtigo Fire. Crews were able to contain the damage to the garage, which was destroyed. All contents in the structure were destroyed.

No one was hurt.

Aurora Paramedics and Marinette ERS responded to the scene in case of injury.

Marinette Sheriff’s deputies and Peshtigo Police Department helped with traffic control.

Crews were on scene for about three hours.

