Early research shows Omicron may be more infectious than Delta variant

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As travel restrictions go into effect today for those coming into the U.S., researchers are working overtime to figure out more about the new covid-19 variant “omicron”.

Questions remain about how transmissible the variant is and how effective vaccines are against it. However, researchers are getting some preliminary indications after only two weeks of studying the variant.

“Omicron is likely more contagious than the Delta variant. The speed by which it’s been able to become the prominent variant in South Africa would suggest that it has an easier time, infecting people than even the Delta variant,” said Dr. Jeff Pothof, an emergency medicine physician and Chief Quality Officer at UW-Health.

One study by a Massachusetts-based data analytics firm suggests the Omicron variant picked up some genetic makeup of a virus that causes the common cold. The study suggests the mutation may have occurred in someone who was fighting two different infections at the same time.

“I think all of us are hopeful that it causes a bit less severe disease, but I don’t think there’s enough data to really say that yet. But hopefully, worst-case scenario, is that causes the same level of severity or less severe,” said Dr. Pothof.

Dr. Pothof said another study out of South Africa is prompting more concern.

“It looks like folks who’ve had COVID-19 before can be re-infected at a high rate if they come in contact with the Omicron variant,” said Dr. Pothof. “They were seeing a higher rate of reinfection with Omicron than any of the previous variants that were in existence.”

So does that mean there’s a little more hope for those who have the vaccine? The man who tested positive for the Omicron variant in Wisconsin was fully vaccinated, with a booster shot, and only suffered mild symptoms.

“It gives me more than a little bit of hope. I think our vaccines are going to be somewhat effective against Omicron,” said Dr. Pothof. “I think a lot of people see it as black and white. So if a vaccine allows for any infection, well then it’s not a good vaccine. I mean, there are probably millions of people alive today because they got vaccinated… it’s really hard when you see those numbers to make a case that the vaccine is not effective. It absolutely is. It’s just not 100 percent. Just like almost everything else in life.”

Dr. Pothof said research takes time and will likely change as more information becomes available, but one thing that remains consistent is his message on vaccines. “Get the booster right now it’s not going to exclude you from any booster that comes along say six months, eight months from now, that specifically targets some of these variants, it would be totally safe to then get that specific booster, which will then put you on a good trajectory to not have to worry about either delta or Omicron,” said Dr. Pothof.

