COLDEST NIGHT SINCE LAST FEBRUARY!!

We’ve had wind gusts between 30 and 50 mph today, but that wind will gradually relax this evening. We’ll see variably cloudy skies tonight and it will be chilly!

Lows tonight will be in the single digits above and below zero with the coldest temperatures across the Northwoods. Wind chills will be in the teens below zero overnight, but the lowest values likely occur around midnight given weakening winds for the rest of the night. Still, sub-zero chills can be expected area-wide on Tuesday morning. Highs will only recover into the teens during the afternoon.

Temperatures will rebound back into the 20s and 30s later this week. The unsettled weather pattern looks to continue this week. A round of spotty, light snow showers will move through late Tuesday. A few flakes may linger into Wednesday morning, but the afternoon should be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. There’s also another chance of a wintry mix on Thursday and again late Friday into Saturday. But, quiet weather seems likely for the Packers-Bears game Sunday night.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: N 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Wind weakens. Chills below zero. LOW: 3 (below zero NORTH)

TUESDAY: Cold with thickening clouds. Late snow showers. HIGH: 18 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. An early flake? HIGH: 26 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: Turning cloudy and blustery with a light rain-snow mix. HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Another chance for a wintry mix by the afternoon. HIGH: 35 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Lingering morning snow, then partly cloudy. Blustery. HIGH: 32 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: Seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit mild for mid-December. HIGH: 39

