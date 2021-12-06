Advertisement

On the Clock: Packers on the bye

By Eric Boynton
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers finally got their bye week after 12 straight games, but there’s no weeks off for the best panel in the business. Jason, Rob, Mark and Chris talk about Matt LaFleur’s Coach of the Year candidacy, Packers assistants on the way up, and needed improvements in this week’s On the Clock.

Other topics talked about on Cover 2 this week included:

  • Which injured player will come back this year?
  • The surprise MVP of the stretch run will be...
  • Who’s the best team in the NFC?

