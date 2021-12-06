Advertisement

Bucks’ Divincenzo assigned to Herd

Milwaukee Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo looks at his championship ring before an NBA basketball game...
Milwaukee Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo looks at his championship ring before an NBA basketball game between the Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte Divincenzo was assigned to the team’s G-League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, on Monday as he comes back from an ankle injury.

Divincenzo has been out since having ankle surgery during the Bucks’ playoff run last June, and is getting close to a return this month, according to a report by Shams Charania of the Athletic.

The Herd don’t have a game scheduled until Sunday when they host the Cleveland Charge. In the past, like during Jabari Parker’s rehab in 2018, the team has sent players to Oshkosh to practice and workout with the Herd.

Divincenzo started 66 games, averaging 10 plus points per outing, with the Bucks last season before the ankle injury. The team also bolstered their backcourt this year by trading for Grayson Allen during the offseason, and recently signing veteran guard Wesley Matthews.

Milwaukee also assigned guard Jordan Nwora to the Herd.

