BLOWING & DRIFTING SNOW WITH GUSTY WEST WINDS

Even though our winter storm is coming to an end, it’s still a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY through the morning hours. Drivers should watch out for areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially in open country. New fallen snow may be blown back out over previously plowed pavement by west winds gusting over 40 mph. Roads will probably not be as slippery this afternoon and evening.

That nasty west wind will blowing in the coldest air so far this season. Temperatures will be slowly falling through the 20s today, with wind chills slipping into the single digits this afternoon. Even though the wind will weaken tonight, our “feel-like temperatures” will drop below zero. While there won’t be as much wind to deal with tomorrow, Tuesday’s high temperatures will only be in the upper teens.

Temperatures will rebound back into the 20s and 30s later this week, but it’s going to be an unsettled stretch. Look for some snow showers Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning. There’s also chances of a wintry mix on Thursday, and again late Friday. Thankfully, none of these weathermakers appear to be overly strong, but some “nuisance wintry precipitation” may make the roads slick from time to time.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 20-40+ MPH

TUESDAY: W/SW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Colder and windy. Blowing snow. Clearing skies late. TEMPS: Falling through the 20s, with afternoon chills in the single digits

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Wind weakens. LOW: 3 with subzero wind chills

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Snappy cold. Late snow showers. HIGH: 18 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: Early flakes, then some sun. HIGH: 25 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy with rain and snow showers HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Another chance of rain and snow showers late. HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Early flakes. Clearing and blustery. HIGH: 31 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cold with brisk winds. HIGH: 33

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.