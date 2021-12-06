Advertisement

Activist investor pushes Kohl’s to sell or split e-commerce

Kohl's Department Store at Bay Park Square Mall
Kohl's Department Store at Bay Park Square Mall
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
Published: Dec. 6, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) - An activist investor is pushing department store chain Kohl’s to either sell the entire company or spin off its e-commerce division.

In a letter posted online on Monday, Engine Capital said that it wants the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based retailer to consider these alternatives to boost the stock price.

Engine Capital said that if the company chose spinning off its e-commerce division, a move similar to what Saks did earlier this year, the stand-alone business could be valued at $12.4 billion or more. That amount dwarfs the company’s current market capitalization.

Kohl says the board and management team “continuously examine all opportunities for maximizing shareholder value.”

