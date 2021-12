OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) -

UW-Oshkosh Men’s Basketball beats UW-La Crosse 56-53. Levi Borchet had a game high 15 points. They are now 8-1 and on a five-game winning streak.

The Titans Women’s team also beat La Crosse in Oshkosh, 55-49. This was their 10th straight win at home and are now 7-2 on the season.

