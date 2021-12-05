Tour of Evergleam trees returns to Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - “Evergleams on Eighth” is an annual holiday tradition in Manitowoc, and celebrates the city’s connection to the history of the Evergleam brand of aluminum Christmas trees.

Visitors can board a trolley and tour several downtown Manitowoc businesses and organizations that place the collectible trees on display.

During the mid-1900′s, Manitowoc was known as the “Aluminum Capital of the World.”

In 1959, the Aluminum Specialty Company, which was located in the city, began producing a new style of Christmas trees - colorful, bright, and inspired by the “Space Age.”

Although the style fell out of favor by the mid-60′s, a local collector snagged her first from eBay in 2013, which led her to some surprising family ties.

“Then I found out one of my dad’s cousins - Wesley Martin - was one of the inventors. I had no clue,” said Francine Pfeffer, an Evergleam collector. “And I tracked him down and we stayed in touch, and he couldn’t believe that these trees were even around anymore. He invented all of the tree turners and the color wheels. So yeah, he played a big part in this and... when I found that out of course - my mom actually was from Pembine, and moved to Manitowoc and she met my dad. They both worked at The Specialty, and that’s where they met.”

Pfeffer grew up in Manitowoc, but moved to Appleton in the early 1980′s.

She says she has 80 Evergleam trees at her home, but understands the value in sharing the collectibles, as well as her memories.

“My family... they’re gone unfortunately. So I don’t have any way to celebrate Christmas, so this is the way I do celebrate it. By sharing with everybody where I grew up, because it was such an awesome town to grow up in,” said Pfeffer.

“Evergleams on Eighth” goes until January ninth.

