SNOW TAPERS TONIGHT, WIND PICKS UP MONDAY

THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WILL CONTINUE TONIGHT & MONDAY MORNING.

The heaviest snow will gradually wind down this evening but lingering snow showers, drizzle, and freezing drizzle may continue overnight. An additional coating to a few inches may fall. Here are the expected final TOTAL accumulations before things are all done Monday morning:

4″ TO 9″ OR MORE:

LINCOLN, NORTHERN SHAWANO, NORTHERN OCONTO, MENOMINEE (WI), LANGLADE, MARINETTE, FOREST, FLORENCE, MENOMINEE (MI), DOOR

3″ TO 6″+:

SOUTHERN SHAWANO, SOUTHERN OCONTO, MARATHON, WAUPACA, OUTAGAMIE, BROWN, KEWAUNEE, SOUTHERN OCONTO

1″ TO 3″:

SOUTH OF APPLETON

Temperatures will hover around freezing through midnight tonight but fall below freezing by sunrise in the wake of a cold front that will be passing through. That front is really going to stir up the wind. Some gusts Monday morning may be over 40 mph. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect from midnight through noon Monday. Icy roads and blowing snow will continue to be an issue on Monday.

Temperatures will fall into the low 20s and teens by the afternoon Monday. Wind chill values will plummet into the single digits above and below zero. Actual air temperatures Monday night will be in the single digits above and below zero with wind chills -5° to -15° or colder. This will be the nastiest cold of the winter season so far.

We’ll struggle to get into the upper teens for highs Tuesday. Another chance of light snow will return by Tuesday evening and night but it won’t be anything like the system that is moving through now.

Cold air looks to remain in place through Wednesday, but we should warm back up above freezing starting Thursday. Several more rounds of snow and/or rain are possible later this week. Keep checking back for updates.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: WNW 15-30 G40 MPH

TUESDAY: WSW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Snow showers taper. Some drizzle or freezing drizzle possible. Windy late. LOW: 27

MONDAY: Chance of morning snow. Windy & cold. Falling temperatures. HIGH: 27 (morning) LOW: 2

TUESDAY: Cold. Light PM & evening snow possible. HIGH: 17 LOW: 10

WEDNESDAY: Early flakes. Mostly cloudy. Cold. HIGH: 27 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance of snow/wintry mix. HIGH: 35 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow/wintry mix possible. HIGH: 34 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Chance of morning snow. HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Clouds & sun. HIGH: 35

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.