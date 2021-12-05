SNOW SHOWERS TODAY WITH HIGHEST AMOUNTS NORTH

TODAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. HEAVY SNOW IS MORE LIKELY ACROSS THE NORTHERN PART OF THE AREA.

Our first Winter Storm Warnings of the season are in effect today for the Northwoods, with Winter Weather Advisories extending from Marathon county over to Kewaunee county. Regardless of if you are included in a warning or an advisory, you will likely see snow or a wintry mix in your area today that will create hazardous travel conditions on the roadways.

Here is our snow forecast breakdown as of this morning. Expected totals are through sunrise Monday, especially across the Northwoods were lake effect snow will be ongoing tomorrow as well.

4″ TO 8″ OR MORE:

LINCOLN, NORTHERN SHAWANO, NORTHERN OCONTO, MENOMINEE (WI), LANGLADE, MARINETTE, FOREST, FLORENCE, MENOMINEE (MI), DOOR

2″ TO 4″+:

SOUTHERN SHAWANO, SOUTHERN OCONTO, MARATHON, WAUPACA, OUTAGAMIE, BROWN, KEWAUNEE, SOUTHERN OCONTO

TRACE TO 2″:

SOUTH OF APPLETON

The first band of snow moved through the area this morning. Temperatures will remain below freezing for most of the day which will create slick conditions on the roadways. The coldest temperatures will reside across the North leading to much more accumulation and subsequent travel issues as time goes by. Highs Sunday will range from near 30° in the north to mid to upper 30s from the Valley southward. Breezy SE winds develop at 10-25 mph with higher gusts.

Snow showers will continue Sunday night into Monday morning, but will become much lighter overnight. Additional accumulations are possible, especially across our northern counties. While temperatures will be in the upper 20s tomorrow morning, temperatures will begin falling throughout the afternoon. Monday afternoon look to be in the low 20s and teens with wind chills in the single digits above and below zero. Some wind gusts Monday may be in the 30-40 mph range from the northwest. Icy roads and blowing snow will continue to be an issue during the day. Monday is also a First Alert Weather Day.

There will be several chances for light accumulations of snow throughout the week. Keep checking back for updates.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SE 10-25 G30 MPH

MONDAY: NW 15-30 G40 MPH

TODAY: Snow showers. Moderate North, lighter South. Slippery travel. HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Morning flakes. Lake Effect Snow North. Windy & cold. HIGH: 28 LOW: 2

TUESDAY: Cold. Light PM & evening snow possible. HIGH: 17 LOW: 9

WEDNESDAY: Early flakes. Mostly cloudy. Cold. HIGH: 26 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance of snow/wintry mix. HIGH: 35 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late snow possible. HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 32

